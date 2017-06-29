Politics
Donald Trump

Republicans Slam President Trump for 'Face-Lift' Tweet: 'This Isn't Normal'

Katie Reilly
10:47 AM ET

Republicans in Congress called out President Trump on Thursday for a series of tweets they described as "beneath the dignity of your office."

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, both Republicans, spoke out after Trump targeted Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski on Twitter. Trump called her "crazy" and criticized her appearance, saying he saw her "bleeding badly from a face-lift." The tweet followed a trend of Trump singling out female reporters, often for their appearance.

"This is not okay," Republican Kansas Rep. Lynn Jenkins said. "As a female in politics I am often criticized for my looks. We should be working to empower women."

Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee called on more Republicans to speak out against Trump's remarks.

"I want my GOP colleagues to explain to my 3 granddaughters why they think these viciously sexist comments are acceptable from our President," Lee said on Twitter. "This isn’t just about Trump. We already knew he has no respect for women. It’s also about the GOP – which continues to defend & support him. President Trump acts like his words don’t have consequences. Why? Because others in his party come to his defense every single time."

