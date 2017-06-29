Republicans Slam President Trump for 'Face-Lift' Tweet: 'This Isn't Normal'

Republicans in Congress called out President Trump on Thursday for a series of tweets they described as "beneath the dignity of your office."

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham and Maine Sen. Susan Collins — all Republicans — spoke out after Trump targeted Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski on Twitter. Trump called her "crazy" and criticized her appearance, saying he saw her "bleeding badly from a face-lift." The tweet followed a trend of Trump singling out female reporters , often for their appearance.

"This is not okay," Republican Kansas Rep. Lynn Jenkins said . "As a female in politics I am often criticized for my looks. We should be working to empower women."

Several other Republicans weighed in on social media, as did Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan: "Obviously, I don't see that as an appropriate comment."

"I think what we're trying to do around here is improve the tone and civility of the debate, and this obviously doesn't help do that," Ryan said at a press conference, when asked about Trump's tweet.

Please just stop. This isn't normal and it's beneath the dignity of your office. - Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 29, 2017

Mr. President, your tweet was beneath the office and represents what is wrong with American politics, not the greatness of America. - Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 29, 2017

This has to stop – we all have a job – 3 branches of gov’t and media. We don’t have to get along, but we must show respect and civility. - Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) June 29, 2017

On the President's tweets this morning → pic.twitter.com/tJJqsV8KCb - Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) June 29, 2017

Personal attacks & character assassination yield a culture of social & political violence in which people can become radicalized & dangerous - Carlos Curbelo (@carloslcurbelo) June 29, 2017

Let's all remember the lessons from the Congressional shooting just a couple weeks ago. We must treat one another with decency & respect - Carlos Curbelo (@carloslcurbelo) June 29, 2017

This is not okay. As a female in politics I am often criticized for my looks. We should be working to empower women. https://t.co/sV6WDE0EUD - Lynn Jenkins (@RepLynnJenkins) June 29, 2017

Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee called on more Republicans to speak out against Trump's remarks.

"I want my GOP colleagues to explain to my 3 granddaughters why they think these viciously sexist comments are acceptable from our President," Lee said on Twitter . "This isn’t just about Trump. We already knew he has no respect for women. It’s also about the GOP – which continues to defend & support him. President Trump acts like his words don’t have consequences. Why? Because others in his party come to his defense every single time."