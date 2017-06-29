Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
United KingdomLondoners Are Leaving Jars of Marmalade at a Paddington Bear Statue
The Hampton Court Palace Flower Show 200
travel banHere’s Exactly Who Will Be Affected By President Trump's Travel Ban
Trump Meets with Immigration Crime Victims to Urge Passage of House Legislation to Save American Lives
HolidaysMove Over, Fourth of July. There May Be a Better Day to Celebrate America's Independence
On July 4, 1776 members of the Second Continental Congress leave Philadelphia's Independence Hall after adopting the Declaration of Independence from Great Britain. From a 19th century print.
public healthHere's Everything You Need to Know About Ticks
tick-lyme-disease
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 26: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Axelle/Bauer-Griffin—FilmMagic
viral

Elon Musk Has Penned an Internet Novella About His Love of Floors

Raisa Bruner
11:56 AM ET

Elon Musk is known for his ambitious vision at companies like PayPal, Tesla, and SpaceX. But the serial tech mogul and billionaire always takes time to share his thoughts on social media, keeping followers informed of his companies' latest moves. And on Wednesday evening — his 46th birthday, as it happens — that penchant for candid sharing turned into a series of rapid-fire missives about his love for an unusual part of our daily lives: floors.

"I love floors," Musk mused. "They will never let you down. They are so underappreciated [sic]. Not as much as tunnels though. Just try one. It's way better than you think. And I don't care who knows it. Our love will never die."

While Musk is often lauded for his lofty ambitions (see: space launch company) and insistence on efficient travel), his latest project has been much more earthbound: digging a network of tunnels. Aptly called the Boring Company, it successfully kicked off operations underneath Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Whether these tweets are a hilarious publicity push to get people to think more fondly of tunnels or just Musk's evening musings after a birthday celebration, the internet had a field day with his top-notch dad jokes and Rick Astley sentiments.

Concerned followers even questioned his sobriety, given the unusual proclamations — but Musk took the time to respond and assuage concerns about his state of health.

Nevertheless, the internet came through with all of the floor, tunnel, stairs, and ceiling puns and jokes, proving that Twitter isn't such a bad place after all.

(Musk responded to that one, reframing the "elevator" pitch as "a floor that moves.")

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME