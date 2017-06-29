Elon Musk Has Penned an Internet Novella About His Love of Floors

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 26: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Elon Musk is known for his ambitious vision at companies like PayPal, Tesla, and SpaceX. But the serial tech mogul and billionaire always takes time to share his thoughts on social media, keeping followers informed of his companies' latest moves. And on Wednesday evening — his 46th birthday, as it happens — that penchant for candid sharing turned into a series of rapid-fire missives about his love for an unusual part of our daily lives: floors.

"I love floors," Musk mused. "They will never let you down. They are so underappreciated [sic]. Not as much as tunnels though. Just try one. It's way better than you think. And I don't care who knows it. Our love will never die."

While Musk is often lauded for his lofty ambitions (see: space launch company ) and insistence on efficient travel), his latest project has been much more earthbound: digging a network of tunnels . Aptly called the Boring Company, it successfully kicked off operations underneath Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Whether these tweets are a hilarious publicity push to get people to think more fondly of tunnels or just Musk's evening musings after a birthday celebration, the internet had a field day with his top-notch dad jokes and Rick Astley sentiments.

Concerned followers even questioned his sobriety, given the unusual proclamations — but Musk took the time to respond and assuage concerns about his state of health.

Just noticed all your tweets. Elon, are you sober? pic.twitter.com/b9wxB71G3b - ᴱᶫʸˢᶦᵃᶰ ᴸᵘᶫᶫᵃᵇʸ (@SimplyDonya) June 29, 2017

Yes, but arguably that's worse - Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 29, 2017

Nevertheless, the internet came through with all of the floor, tunnel, stairs, and ceiling puns and jokes, proving that Twitter isn't such a bad place after all.

I feel tunnels are beneath me. - Brittlestar (@brittlestar) June 29, 2017

What about elevators though. They give you up and let you down. - itsBorked (@itsBorked) June 29, 2017

(Musk responded to that one, reframing the "elevator" pitch as "a floor that moves.")

Stairs are next-level. They really step up - Nameless Crusader (@NamelessCrusadr) June 29, 2017

I am on the floor pic.twitter.com/amNahkGzab - Poppy (@poppy) June 29, 2017

Friend - 'People only like and retweet you bc of the cool tech'

Elon- 'Not True'

Friend- 'Prove it'

Elon- 'Hold my beer...I love floors'

👏👍 - Andrew Shearer (@Shearer) June 29, 2017

The stock price of floors is about to skyrocket! - Ryan Levenson (@RyanHLevenson) June 29, 2017

Same reason I love roofs.



They always have you covered. - Lo (@thehighsandlo) June 29, 2017