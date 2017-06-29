How an Old Episode of 'The Office' Explains the Senate Health Care Bill

A TV critic thinks the fight over the Senate health care bill sounds familiar: Specifically, an old episode of "The Office."

In a tweet storm on Wednesday, friend of TIME (and former colleague) James Poniewozik, now with the New York Times , compared the current fight over repealing the Affordable Care Act to the "Health Care" episode from the NBC sitcom's first season. (He gave credit to a Politico writer who had a similar idea months ago.)

In the episode, boss Michael Scott is charged with choosing a new health care plan, realizes that means he'll have to cut employee benefits and decides to try to shift the blame.

Here's how it played out.

Once upon a time, a leader with inordinate self-confidence took upon himself the job… pic.twitter.com/l2v841OwAA - James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) June 29, 2017

And his big ideas.

He got very excited talking about it. He made all kinds of big promises. pic.twitter.com/Z0Q8KHAVxC - James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) June 29, 2017

Then the inevitable reality check.

It didn’t last. Someone sat him down and explained to him… pic.twitter.com/Mwe7xxXLD0 - James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) June 29, 2017

And the realization that leading can be tough stuff. Who knew?

Suddenly the job wasn’t so exciting anymore. pic.twitter.com/lTyLAa2fge - James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) June 29, 2017

So why not delegate?

So he got someone else to pick out the cheap plan for him. pic.twitter.com/6DsLeqZLm8 - James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) June 29, 2017

The backlash.

The plan was cheap, and draconian. Needless to say, people weren’t happy with it. pic.twitter.com/j4csol72nw - James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) June 29, 2017

The cuts.

When efforts failed and people were angry, the boss did what leaders do: washed his hands of this “mean” plan. pic.twitter.com/Lpa1fYskAQ - James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) June 29, 2017

The bottomless need for adoration.

But he needed something more. He needed people to love him. He made a promise. pic.twitter.com/X02ZClEK2L - James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) June 29, 2017

Another promise kept.

But some people didn't buy what he was selling.

The time came and went, and people remembered the promise. Although pic.twitter.com/LbnvWxQRi4 - James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) June 29, 2017

Suspense over.

Finally, it was time for the big reveal. pic.twitter.com/lpErLLtBCF - James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) June 29, 2017

Time for the receipts.

The moral of the story: if you keep telling people you’ve got something huge and wonderful, eventually, they’re going to want to see it. pic.twitter.com/A1SFPxAigz - James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) June 29, 2017

This isn't the first time people have drawn parallels from the White House to The Office .