Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski attend Silver Hill Hospital 2016 Giving Hope Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on Nov. 14, 2016 in New York City.
politics

Trump Said 'Crazy' Mika Brzezinski Got a Face Lift. Her Response Was Brutal

Katie Reilly
10:02 AM ET

President Donald Trump attacked Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski on Twitter on Thursday morning, blasting the show's ratings and specifically targeting Brzezinski's appearance.

"I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore)," Trump said in a pair of tweets. "Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!"

Trump has made a habit of attacking media outlets and singling out female reporters, often for their appearance.

Brzezinski issued a subtle response on Twitter, tweeting an image that referenced a long-running joke about the size of Trump's hands — something Trump himself infamously and crudely weighed in on during a Republican presidential debate last year.

MSNBC called it a "sad day for America when the president spends his time bullying."

