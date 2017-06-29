Ronaldo Confirms He Has Fathered Twins

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal in action during the FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 Semi-Final between Portugal and Chile at Kazan Arena on June 28, 2017 in Kazan, Russia.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal in action during the FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 Semi-Final between Portugal and Chile at Kazan Arena on June 28, 2017 in Kazan, Russia. Chris Brunskill Ltd—Getty Images

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that he has fathered twins, following reports that he used a surrogate to mother the babies.

He has given no other information about the twins or their mother, but unconfirmed reports from Portuguese TV channel SIC say that they were born in the U.S. last Thursday through a surrogate and have been named Eva and Mateo.

Ronaldo posted on Facebook to say that he was "body and soul" in the service of his national team despite the birth of his sons. "I'm very happy, finally, to be with my children for the first time," he said.

The Portugal captain's firstborn child, Cristiano Ronaldo Jnr, was born to an anonymous American woman in 2010. A picture he added to Instagram in May also led to speculation that his long-term girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez, is expecting.

The Real Madrid striker made the announcement hours after his Portugal team was kicked out of the Confederations Cup on penalties by Chile.