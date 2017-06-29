NASA Rocket Launch Creates Colorful Clouds Seen Across the East Coast

NASA deployed a rocket early Thursday morning that created colorful clouds out of vapor in the Earth's upper atmosphere over the East Coast .

Completed at 4:25 a.m. from the Wallops location on Chincoteague Island, Va., NASA successfully launched its Terrier-Improved Malemute sounding rocket — after 11 recent unsuccessful attempts.

The wait is over! The Terrier-Improved Malemute launched this morning, June 29, at 4:25 a.m. An early Independence Day fireworks display!! pic.twitter.com/Y5x6Oz2hu8 - NASA Wallops (@NASA_Wallops) June 29, 2017

The launch tested a new multi-canister ejection system used for deploying vapors, according to NASA. The colorful vapors could be seen from New York to North Carolina .

The blue-green and red artificial clouds, deployed between four and six minutes after take-off, are used to track particle motions in space. The launch tested a new system that helps studies of the ionosphere and aurora.

The total flight took eight minutes.

While you're sipping your morning coffee, check out this timelapse of the vapor deployment this morning.https://t.co/ZgGapgLBci pic.twitter.com/Vj81rOZWEc - NASA Wallops (@NASA_Wallops) June 29, 2017

The original launch date was May 31, but weather and other conditions delayed the launch several times.

Some social media users who caught a glimpse of the colorful display posted photos online.

Rocket launch from @NASA_Wallops and artificial cloud display seen from Williamsburg VA. 70x20s exposures@CNN @NASAGoddardPix pic.twitter.com/y3kilJJtzF - Christopher Becke (@BeckePhysics) June 29, 2017