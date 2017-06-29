Newsfeed
A McDonald's fast food restaurant sign is seen in Beijing on January 9, 2017.  Photograph by Nicolas Asfouri—Getty/AFP
These Ridiculously Silly Fast Food Logos Are Just What You Need to Laugh Forever

Ashley Hoffman
9:29 AM ET

Bizarre mock fast food logos are Thursday's viral craze making the internet laugh.

Quickly after Twitter user Brentalfloss shared an image of a collection of fun doctored up logos of America's beloved fast food joints (Taco Baco anyone?) people discovered the source was the highly productive Reddit subculture, a subreddit called r/sbubby. There, you'll find enough wacky logos to keep you entertained for the foreseeable future.

The jokesters behind the images are equal opportunity offenders, switching up the lettering on all the iconic logos from the most ubiquitous chains from McDonald's to Pizza Hut. Even Chipotle gets a taste of the silly treatment. The best tack is try and say the in-jokes out loud, and don't read too much into it.

Welcome to world of joke fast food logos.

Of course, removing letters all together was necessary.

PA JOH from sbubby
G'day from sbubby
