Politics
Search
Sign In
moviesWhat These Filmmakers Learned From 1,000 Hours of Footage of Ronald Reagan
Ronald Reagan
CongressJason Chaffetz Says He's Quitting Congress to 'Get Off the Crazy Train'
House Republicans Vote To Pick Their Party's Nominee For Speaker
the morning briefThe Morning Brief: Travel Ban Rules, George Pell and iPhone Anniversary
Trump
politicsMost Republicans Don’t Believe Race and Gender Discrimination Is Real
Segregated Public Rest Rooms
Senate Holds Hearing On Russian Interference In U.S. Election
Former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill May 8, 2017 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
Department of Justice

'What the Heck Is This Thing?' Sally Yates Says Justice Department Found Out About Donald Trump's Travel Ban on the Internet

Jennifer Calfas
8:30 AM ET

Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates learned about President Donald Trump's travel ban by reading about it online.

While traveling to the airport after a meeting about former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn in late January, Yates received a call from her principle deputy, who said, "You're not going to believe this, but I was just on the New York Times website, and it looks like the president has instituted some sort of travel ban," according to Business Insider.

"That's how we found out about it at the Department of Justice: read about it on the Internet," said Yates at the 2017 Aspen Ideas Festival on Wednesday. "I'm on my way to the plane, I've got my iPad, I'm furiously going on there trying to figure out what it is."

"I'm literally going online to try to find a copy of the executive order so we could get some sense of what this was," Yates added. "So over the course of that weekend, it was a whole lot of trying to figure out 'What the heck is this thing, and to whom does it apply?'"

Yates, who came from former President Barack Obama's administration, was famously fired by the President after she questioned the constitutionality of Trump's first executive order barring visitors from certain Muslim-majority countries to the United States and refused to defend it. Trump's first travel ban was knocked down by a Seattle-based judge, and the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals turned down the Trump administration's request to lift the injunction.

Trump later issued a revised travel ban, which was blocked by federal judges in Hawaii and Maryland. His appeals were rejected by the 4th Circuit Court and 9th Circuit Court. However, the Supreme Court announced Monday it would hear arguments on the travel ban in October and allowed parts of the executive order to go into effect until then. The court's move reinstates restrictions on visitors from six Muslim-majority countries that include Syria, Iran, Libya, Sudan, Yemen and Somalia.

At the event in Aspen, Yates detailed how she gathered members of the Department of Justice to discuss the executive order. They swapped analyses on whether they believed the ban was lawful, she said.

"At the end of that, I was not comfortable that it was in fact lawful or constitutional," Yates said.

"I didn't feel like I would be doing my job if I just essentially said 'I'm out of here. You guys figure this out,'" Yates added. "That would have protected my personal integrity, but I didn't believe that it would have protected the integrity of the Department of Justice. And it wouldn't have been doing my job."

"Not surprisingly, I got a letter about 9:00 p.m. that night firing me," she said. "So that was that."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME