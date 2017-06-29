Ideas
Search
Sign In
politicsMost Republicans Don’t Believe Race and Gender Discrimination Is Real
Segregated Public Rest Rooms
DenmarkDenmark's Treetop Walkway
TIME Magazine default image
EntertainmentHow They Make the Greatest Show on Earth
Boko HaramBoko Haram Left It in Ruins. Now, This Nigerian Town Is Making a Comeback
Falta Abada, an IPD who has just arrived in Diqwa after walking for a day and a half is waiting to be checked by the Nigerian army at a screening center. Diqwa, Nigeria 2017
TIME Magazine default image
Books

Bartending Is Better Than Business School

Sarah Begley
7:17 AM ET
Ideas
Sarah Begley is a staff writer for TIME.

Want to successfully lead an organization? Then start mixing drinks, writes Helen Rothberg in The Perfect Mix. Although she's now a management consultant and a professor of strategy at Marist College, Rothberg argues that she learned her most valuable leadership skills while tending bar during grad school.

Among them: reading body language to analyze interpersonal situations (useful in tamping down barroom brawls and also in keeping the boardroom civil); managing charming but deadbeat workers (great for weeding out waiters who are more show than substance); and communicating key details (at her bar, sales started plummeting after a boss revamped the menu without explaining it to his waitstaff, who couldn't explain it to customers).

"This is life leading an organization," Rothberg writes. "Sometimes you stir, sometimes you shake, and sometimes you blend. And sometimes you just serve it up neat, just as it is."

VIRAL NUMBERS: PEW RESEARCH CENTER 2016

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME