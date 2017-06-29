politicsMost Republicans Don’t Believe Race and Gender Discrimination Is Real
Segregated Public Rest Rooms
DenmarkDenmark's Treetop Walkway
TIME Magazine default image
BooksBartending Is Better Than Business School
TIME Magazine default image
EntertainmentHow They Make the Greatest Show on Earth
glow-netflix
The women of Glow own the ring; they’re based on the real-life troupe created in 1986 Netflix
Television

Review: Budget Wrestling Lights Up the Screen in Glow

Daniel D’Addario
7:13 AM ET

It's as true now as it was in the 1980s. In order to have an effective made-for-television wrestling match, you need a good heel. That's the character whose evil, or obnoxiousness, accentuates the hero's strengths so the audience roots for the eventual champion all the harder.

On Glow, Netflix's new period series based upon the real-life league "Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling," Ruth Wilder takes that to heart. Ruth, played by Alison Brie (who was also perfectly, irritatingly offbeat as a housewife on Mad Men), is a person who can't help but bring out the worst in others. A would-be movie star who never got her break, Ruth believes a ring-worthy gimmick is to ape Audrey Hepburn's Oscar acceptance speech. Her fellow wrestlers prefer, more straightforwardly, using ketchup to mimic gushing wounds. But when Ruth is pitted against one specific woman--best frenemy Debbie (Betty Gilpin)--she finds it the ultimate acting exercise. As she puts it: "I want the whole room to boo me--that's how much they hate me!"

That sense of showmanship makes Glow glitter with a sense of pure fun. Staying in a cheap motel with other oddball pugilists--in a broad and inclusive cast that happily recalls executive producer Jenji Kohan's other Netflix series, Orange Is the New Black--Ruth slowly grows into her role. The spotlight's warmth will last longer, in memory, than do the bruises, anyway. Brie, most winning as she's purposely losing, stays vulnerable no matter how many hits she takes. And she never lets us forget that her kayfabe queen wants, despite her chintzy surroundings, to make something great. Even if it's just greatly entertaining.

Glow is streaming on Netflix now

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME