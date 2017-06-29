Denmark's Treetop Walkway

Imagine walking though a forest and getting literal bird's-eye views, all without disrupting the environment. That's the idea behind this treetop walkway, a proposed 1,969-ft.-long wooden ramp at the nature park Camp Adventure in Haslev, Denmark, which would be elevated on posts and steel supports.

Its centerpiece: a winding observation tower (below), topping out at roughly 150 ft. to give people a panoramic view of the forest canopy around them. Architecture studio EFFEKT designed the footpath for the park, which said its new attraction will open in 2018.

