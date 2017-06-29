World
Search
Sign In
politicsMost Republicans Don’t Believe Race and Gender Discrimination Is Real
Segregated Public Rest Rooms
BooksBartending Is Better Than Business School
TIME Magazine default image
EntertainmentHow They Make the Greatest Show on Earth
Boko HaramBoko Haram Left It in Ruins. Now, This Nigerian Town Is Making a Comeback
Falta Abada, an IPD who has just arrived in Diqwa after walking for a day and a half is waiting to be checked by the Nigerian army at a screening center. Diqwa, Nigeria 2017
TIME Magazine default image
Denmark

Denmark's Treetop Walkway

Julia Zorthian
7:19 AM ET

Imagine walking though a forest and getting literal bird's-eye views, all without disrupting the environment. That's the idea behind this treetop walkway, a proposed 1,969-ft.-long wooden ramp at the nature park Camp Adventure in Haslev, Denmark, which would be elevated on posts and steel supports.

Its centerpiece: a winding observation tower (below), topping out at roughly 150 ft. to give people a panoramic view of the forest canopy around them. Architecture studio EFFEKT designed the footpath for the park, which said its new attraction will open in 2018.

For more on these stories, visit time.com/ideas

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME