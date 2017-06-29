U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley testifies to the House Foreign Affairs Committee on "Advancing U.S. Interests at the United Nations" in Washington, U.S., June 28, 2017.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley testifies to the House Foreign Affairs Committee on "Advancing U.S. Interests at the United Nations" in Washington, U.S., June 28, 2017. Joshua Roberts—REUTERS

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has sparked online furore over a tweet praising cuts made by the Trump administration to the organization's peacekeeping budget.

Haley tweeted Wednesday: "Just 5 months into our time here, we've cut over half a billion $$$ from the UN peacekeeping budget & we're only getting started."

'Just 5 months into our time here, we've cut over half a billion $$$ from the UN peacekeeping budget & we’re only getting started.” pic.twitter.com/LA7IKqupff - Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) June 29, 2017

In a subcommittee hearing Tuesday, Haley said that the U.S. is aiming to cut the country's contribution to the peacekeeping budget to 25% of total costs from its current level of 28.5%, Bloomberg reports . “I have seen value in the U.N.," the ambassador said, "and at the same time the U.N. has fat around the edges.”

The Associated Press reports that the U.S. currently pays 22% of the U.N.'s operating budget, and that the Trump administration's proposed budget seeks to cut contributions to international organizations including the U.N. by 31%.

The tweet garnered a wave of responses from users on social media, with some criticizing Haley's tone as appearing congratulatory of the budget cuts.

This boast from Nikki Haley is one of the more insane and disturbing things I've seen from the Trump gang yet. - Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) June 29, 2017

And this is something to be PROUD about?? - Alp Ozcelik (@alplicable) June 29, 2017

Blessed are the peacemakers, unless they cost @nikkihaley money in her quest to destroy the UN. - Anita Creamer (@AnitaCreamer) June 29, 2017

She's saying this — massive budget cut to the people who guard against human atrocities — like it's a *good* thing. https://t.co/9Tdyq6UNNx - Eric Kleefeld (@EricKleefeld) June 29, 2017

Haley's comment comes as Republican figures voiced their concerns over the effect that proposed cuts to the U.N. could have on the America's global standing, Bloomberg reports. “Some of these cuts are massive and just devastating,” Texas Rep. Kay Granger said at Tuesday's hearing. The ambassador's tweet also followed a visit by the U.N.'s Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to Washington to lobby against the funding cutbacks, according to the AP.