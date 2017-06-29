Politics
US-INDIA-POLITICS-TRUMP-MODI
President Donald Trump at The White House in Washington D.C. on June 26, 2017.  Saul Loeb—AFP/Getty Images
Immigration

The U.S. Has Issued New Visa Criteria For Six Muslim Nations

Associated Press
Jun 28, 2017

The Trump administration has set new criteria for visa applicants from six mainly Muslim nations and all refugees that require a "close" family or business tie to the United States. The move comes after the Supreme Court partially restored President Donald Trump's executive order that was widely criticized as a ban on Muslims.

The new guidelines sent to U.S. embassies and consulates on Wednesday say that applicants from the six countries must prove a relationship with a parent, spouse, child, adult son or daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law or sibling in the U.S.

This is according to a State Department cable obtained by the Associated Press.

Grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-laws and sisters-in-law, fiancees or other extended family members are not considered to be close relationships.

