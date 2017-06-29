U.S.
Search
Sign In
AustraliaAustralian Police Charge Top Vatican Cardinal With Sexual Assault
George Pell
MinnesotaMinnesota Mom Told Police She Fatally Shot Her Boyfriend in a YouTube Prank Gone Wrong
This photo released by the Northwest Regional Corrections Center shows Monalisa Perez. Perez, of Halstad, was charged Wednesday, June 28, 2017, with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III. According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest. She says she fired from about a foot (0.3 meters) away. (Northwest Regional Corrections Center via AP)
moviesTom Holland Was Born to Be Spider-Man. Playing Peter Parker Was Another Story.
Photographer select; Tom Holland
ImmigrationPresident Trump's Reinstated Travel Ban Leaves Sudanese Refugees in Legal Limbo
President Trump Holds Listening Session With County Sheriffs
Preparing to plaster dry wall
Bill Oxford—Getty Images
Florida

Man Jailed for 90 Days After Police Thought Drywall in His Car Was Cocaine

Aric Jenkins
Jun 28, 2017

A Florida man was jailed for 90 days after police officers in a traffic stop accused him of having cocaine in his car when in fact it was actually drywall powder.

Karlos Cashe, a handyman in Oveido, Fla., was able to leave jail last week after lab results concluded that the powder did not contain any kind of drugs, according to CBS News. Cashe, who is black, blamed the entire incident on racial profiling.

Officers pulled Cashe over because his car's headlights weren't on. Footage captured from the officers' body cameras show Cashe, 57, telling police that he was unaware his headlights were off and apologizing for the misunderstanding, CBS reports.

Officers then asked Cashe if he had any illegal items in the car, who said no. He said he told the officers repeatedly that the drywall they identified in the vehicle was merely drywall.

But the officers proceeded to run a background check and found that he was probation from marijuana and cocaine charges from 2015, according to CBS. Cashe says a K-9 police dog indicated his vehicle had drugs, and an officer's field test was positive for cocaine.

He was denied bond because he was accused of violating probation, according to court records, CBS reports.

Oveido police said that prosecutors sent the substance to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for lab testing, according to CBS affiliate WKMG. The results came back on May 16 and showed that the substance was negative for any sort of drug.

Cashe wasn't released for another month, according to the station.

"I was profiled. It wasn't the first time, it just was just the worst of those times," Cashe said. He added that he plans to look into compensation for the three months of work he missed while in jail.

"I was going to jail for something that night, and what it was they decided it would be cocaine," Cashe said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME