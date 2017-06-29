This Week in Health: Pink Salt, Greek Yogurt and the Plague

Health trends abound, but some are backed by more evidence than others. Himalayan pink salt, for example, won't do you much good, but trendy Greek and Icelandic yogurt offer real perks. Here's what else caught our attention this week. (Sign up for the TIME Health newsletter for more.)
Does pink Himalayan salt have any health benefits?
Pink salt is everywhere: in salt shakers, glowing lamps and spa treatments. Fans of the salt claim it can help with everything from allergies to mood. But is it worth all the hype? We checked out the science.
You Asked: What’s the healthiest yogurt?
There's a wall full of options at the grocery store, but full-fat Icelandic and Greek check off the most nutritional boxes. Both are great ways to get extra protein and feel full.
People are still getting the plague. Here's what you need to know
Though it's rare, a few new cases of the plague have popped up in New Mexico. Should you be worried?
The hidden dangers of shampoo and makeup
People are reporting a growing number of health and safety issues concerning their cosmetics, makeup and hair care. Many experts believe that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) needs more resources and better oversight.
How exercise may protect the brain from Alzheimer’s disease
For people with a family history of Alzheimer’s disease, moderate-intensity exercise may offer some protection against genetic risk factors, a new study suggests.
Air pollution is still killing people in the United States
Air pollution continues to drive early deaths in the United States, and a new study finds that no level of exposure leaves humans unaffected.
The easiest way to be less stressed at work
Biking to work gets you a step ahead of your colleagues every morning. This type of commute may not be practical for everyone, but those who can do it may have less stress and better mood, finds a new study.
Here's everything you need to know about ticks
It’s a terrible season for ticks. Learn how to defend yourself against Lyme disease and the best way to remove an embedded tick.
Do you still need to worry about Zika?
Here's what health experts say about the virus this summer.