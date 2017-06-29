Health
This image released by Twentieth Century Fox shows a scene from, "War for the Planet of the Apes." (Twentieth Century Fox via AP)
President Trump Hosts Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi At The White House
Himalayan Pink Rock Salt
Getty Images
this week in health

This Week in Health: Pink Salt, Greek Yogurt and the Plague

Alexandra Sifferlin
1:29 PM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

Health trends abound, but some are backed by more evidence than others. Himalayan pink salt, for example, won't do you much good, but trendy Greek and Icelandic yogurt offer real perks. Here's what else caught our attention this week. (Sign up for the TIME Health newsletter for more.)

Does pink Himalayan salt have any health benefits?

Salt Crystal Lamps, Natures Beautiful Air Ionizers for your Home and Office. Getty Images 

Pink salt is everywhere: in salt shakers, glowing lamps and spa treatments. Fans of the salt claim it can help with everything from allergies to mood. But is it worth all the hype? We checked out the science.

You Asked: What’s the healthiest yogurt?

Yogurt with granola and blueberries Getty Images 

There's a wall full of options at the grocery store, but full-fat Icelandic and Greek check off the most nutritional boxes. Both are great ways to get extra protein and feel full.

People are still getting the plague. Here's what you need to know

Though it's rare, a few new cases of the plague have popped up in New Mexico. Should you be worried?

The hidden dangers of shampoo and makeup

Overhead view of lipsticks Getty Images 

People are reporting a growing number of health and safety issues concerning their cosmetics, makeup and hair care. Many experts believe that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) needs more resources and better oversight.

How exercise may protect the brain from Alzheimer’s disease

running-jumping-sports-shoes-fitness-health-success-betterment-motto-stock Molly Cranna for TIME  

For people with a family history of Alzheimer’s disease, moderate-intensity exercise may offer some protection against genetic risk factors, a new study suggests.

Air pollution is still killing people in the United States

Air pollution continues to drive early deaths in the United States, and a new study finds that no level of exposure leaves humans unaffected.

The easiest way to be less stressed at work

Speeding through the streets Getty Images 

Biking to work gets you a step ahead of your colleagues every morning. This type of commute may not be practical for everyone, but those who can do it may have less stress and better mood, finds a new study.

Here's everything you need to know about ticks

It’s a terrible season for ticks. Learn how to defend yourself against Lyme disease and the best way to remove an embedded tick.

Do you still need to worry about Zika?

Here's what health experts say about the virus this summer.

