House Oversight Meeting on Michael Flynn
House Oversight Chairman Jason Chaffetz in the Capitol on April 25, 2017. Bill Clark—CQ-Roll Call/Getty Images
Congress

Utah Representative Jason Chaffetz Is Officially Joining Fox News

Associated Press
2:22 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — A Republican who is quitting Congress at the end of the week is heading to Fox News.

Fox News Channel announced on Wednesday that five-term Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah will be a contributor effective July 1, offering political analysis on various Fox programs.

Chaffetz said earlier this year that he would not seek another term, then announced he would leave the House on June 30. Chaffetz has served as chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee and doggedly investigated Hillary Clinton before the 2016 presidential election.

Chaffetz has been mentioned as a possible candidate for governor in Utah.

