The Internet Has a Lot of Feelings About Kendall and Kylie Jenner's New T-shirts

Cady Lang
4:18 PM ET

Reality tv starlets and professional cool teens Kendall and Kylie Jenner are catching heat for the latest offering from their eponymous clothing line, Kendall + Kylie, a collection of modified "vintage" band tees. The shirts are repurposed vintage band and rap t-shirts (or if you will, their preferred slogan for the capsule, "Rock vs. Rap") that are emblazoned with Kendall and Kylie's touch.

The personalization includes the K.K. initials, Kendall's superimposed face, and a silkscreen reproduction of an Instagram of Kylie in a bikini over images of Biggie and Tupac, Metallica, and Pink Floyd. According to CR Fashion Book, the t-shirts are a limited edition capsule collection that will sell for $125 a shirt.

As might be expected the Internet had plenty of feelings about the new t-shirts and took to the web to share their thoughts about the new line.

Some felt that the sisters were disrespecting the legacy of rappers Biggie and Tupac.

While others felt that the Jenner girls had no place remixing shirts depicting rock icons.

Some balked at the $125 price point.

However, some fans were more enthused.

