U.S.
Search
Sign In
MusicAdele Reportedly Tells Fans She Might Retire From Touring
Adele Performs At Wembley Stadium
viralThese Ridiculously Silly Fast Food Logos Are Just What You Need to Laugh Forever
CHINA-US-ACQUISITIONS-MCDONALDS-CARLYLE-CITIC
moviesWhat These Filmmakers Learned From 1,000 Hours of Footage of Ronald Reagan
Ronald Reagan
CongressJason Chaffetz Says He's Quitting Congress to 'Get Off the Crazy Train'
House Republicans Vote To Pick Their Party's Nominee For Speaker
Trump
Protesters gather outside the Trump International Hotel in Washington, June 28, 2017, as President Donald Trump arrives at the hotel for fundraiser.  Manuel Balce Ceneta—AP
the morning brief

The Morning Brief: Travel Ban Rules, George Pell and iPhone Anniversary

Melissa Chan
8:50 AM ET

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

New visa rules set before travel ban begins

Travelers from six predominantly Muslim countries require a "close" family or business tie to the U.S. to enter America, under tougher visa rules President Donald Trump’s administration has newly issued, according to the Associated Press. The new rules go into effect at 8 p.m. EST.

Pope’s adviser is charged with sex assault

Cardinal George Pell, a high-ranking top adviser to Pope Francis, has been charged with sexual assault in Australia and has taken a leave of absence from the Vatican. Pell told reporters he was innocent and that the accusations were a "relentless character assassination," according to the AP.

It’s the iPhone’s 10th anniversary

Apple celebrates the 10th anniversary of the iPhone today after selling more than 1 billion of the iconic and revolutionary devices, Fortune reports. Here are the best and worst predictions from the past.

Also:

Protesters crashed the Trump International Hotel to rally against the proposed Senate health care bill.

The majority of hate crimes committed in the U.S. are not reported to police, a new federal report says.

A Minnesota woman told police she fatally shot her boyfriend in a YouTube prank gone wrong.

Actress Michelle Rodriguez warned she might have to quit the Fast and Furious franchise.

A woman in China delayed a flight after throwing coins at the plane’s engine for good luck.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME