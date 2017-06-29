The Morning Brief: Travel Ban Rules, George Pell and iPhone Anniversary

Protesters gather outside the Trump International Hotel in Washington, June 28, 2017, as President Donald Trump arrives at the hotel for fundraiser.

Protesters gather outside the Trump International Hotel in Washington, June 28, 2017, as President Donald Trump arrives at the hotel for fundraiser. Manuel Balce Ceneta—AP

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

New visa rules set before travel ban begins

Travelers from six predominantly Muslim countries require a "close" family or business tie to the U.S. to enter America, under tougher visa rules President Donald Trump’s administration has newly issued, according to the Associated Press. The new rules go into effect at 8 p.m. EST.

Pope’s adviser is charged with sex assault

Cardinal George Pell, a high-ranking top adviser to Pope Francis, has been charged with sexual assault in Australia and has taken a leave of absence from the Vatican. Pell told reporters he was innocent and that the accusations were a "relentless character assassination," according to the AP.

It’s the iPhone’s 10th anniversary

Apple celebrates the 10th anniversary of the iPhone today after selling more than 1 billion of the iconic and revolutionary devices, Fortune reports. Here are the best and worst predictions from the past.

Also:

Protesters crashed the Trump International Hotel to rally against the proposed Senate health care bill.

The majority of hate crimes committed in the U.S. are not reported to police, a new federal report says.

A Minnesota woman told police she fatally shot her boyfriend in a YouTube prank gone wrong.

Actress Michelle Rodriguez warned she might have to quit the Fast and Furious franchise.

A woman in China delayed a flight after throwing coins at the plane’s engine for good luck.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com .