Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
CrimeDon Winslow: Mexican Journalists Risk Death to Tell the Truth
Journalists lay out the credentials of their murdered colleagues during a demonstration at the Attorney General's Office of Jalisco on May 16, 2017 in Guadalajara, Mexico following the murder of Javier Valdez Cardenas.
FoodChef René Redzepi Wants You to Forage for Your Own Food
NETHERLANDS-MOVIE-FOOD
CongressHow the Senate Health Care Bill Could Hurt Medicaid Recipients
Trump meets Senate Republicans at the White House in Washington
politicsSen. Orrin Hatch: I Am Re-Committing to Civility
Senator Orrin G. Hatch, (R-UT), left, and Senator Edward Ken
Bizarre

The Internet Just Found Another Perfect Doppelgänger for Ted Cruz

Cady Lang
1:41 PM ET

The Internet lost it when they discovered that Senator Ted Cruz looked like Duke basketball star Grayson Allen, but it looks like the senator has found another sports doppelgänger in none other than Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts.

The uncanny resemblance between the two was especially apparent when they posed for a photo together on Tuesday night, but the similarity hasn't been lost on either Ricketts or Cruz. In an interview with USA Today, Ricketts has said that people often mistake him for Cruz, while Cruz took to his Twitter account to joke about their strong resemblance to one another.

However, leave it to the Internet to really tie up the Ted Cruz sports doppelgänger narrative neatly.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME