Aviation

The Airplane Laptop Ban Won't Be Expanded

Mahita Gajanan
12:10 PM ET

Homeland Security officials will announce Wednesday new aviation security measures for United States-bound international flights, a department spokesperson confirmed to TIME.

The announcement will not include an immediate expansion of a ban on laptops and other large electronic devices on flights.

An expansion of that ban has been anticipated since the U.S. imposed laptop restrictions on flights coming from countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey in March. Officials said in May that the ban could likely expand to include flights from some European countries.

Reuters first reported the impending announcement on Wednesday.

