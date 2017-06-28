Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke Drops Major Clue About Daenerys' Future

Warning: This post contains potential spoilers for Game of Thrones .

With Daenerys Targaryen poised to finally arrive in the Seven Kingdoms, season seven of Game of Thrones is sure to be full of new challenges for everyone's favorite khaleesi.

But while many fans speculate that Dany will be paying her first visit to King's Landing, Emilia Clarke — who plays the dragon queen on the HBO drama — recently hinted that her character may also show up in an unexpected location.

"Spoiler alert – I normally don't spend very much time in Belfast, but this last season I spent a little more time there," she told Rolling Stone . "It's a really interesting season in terms of some loose ends that have been tied, some really satisfying plot points, some things where you're like, 'Oh, my God. I forgot about that!' Rumors are going to be confirmed or denied."

Since the show typically films more northern scenes in Belfast, Clarke seems to be hinting that Daenerys will head straight into the heart of Westeros' newly-arrived winter — perhaps for a rendezvous with King in the North Jon Snow. However, she could also just be leading fans astray.

Season seven of Game of Thrones premieres July 16 at 9 p.m. on HBO.