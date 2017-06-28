AgingThere’s No Known Limit To How Long Humans Can Live, Scientists Say
Close-Up Of Hourglass
New JerseyPolice Are Searching for a Man Who Stole a Street Sweeper and Went Joyriding
TelevisionGame of Thrones' Emilia Clarke Drops Major Clue About Daenerys' Future
Food & DrinkKFC Explains How its Chicken Is Cooked
KFC Recipe Challenge
"The Fate Of The Furious" New York Premiere
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 08: Actor Michelle Rodriguez attends "The Fate Of The Furious" New York Premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Dimitrios Kambouris—Getty Images
movies

Why Michelle Rodriguez Has Warned She Could Quit the Fast and Furious Franchise

Raisa Bruner
1:18 PM ET

Michelle Rodriguez has played rebel street racer Leticia "Letty" Ortiz in the blockbuster Fast and Furious franchise since it launched in 2001. But in a new Instagram post shared to announce the digital release of The Fate of the Furious this week, Rodriguez threatened that she may have to back out of future involvement — unless she sees changes around the roles for women.

"I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one,” she wrote in the caption, “or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise. It’s been a good ride & I’m grateful for the opportunity the fans & studio have provided over the years... One Love.”

She appended the caption to a photo collage of images of herself and onscreen ride-or-die Vin Diesel, Nathalie Emmanuel, and a crowd of fans. While the Fast and Furious series has been one of the great box office success stories of contemporary action movies, it has also been plagued with tragedy; series star Paul Walker passed away after a car accident in 2013. Also, there were gossip headlines when the latest installment was dogged by rumors of friction on set between producer Vin Diesel and fellow larger-than-life star The Rock. Two more films are slated for 2019 and 2021 releases.

Besides Rodriguez, actresses like Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Elsa Pataky have made repeat appearances in the series, although primarily as sidekicks and love interests. Newcomers Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren featured more prominently in F8. This isn't the first time Rodriguez has called attention to sexism in the industry and in their franchise, either; in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, she noted that she was hoping to see an improvement in the "macho bravado" tone of the series overall.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME