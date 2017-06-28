Politics
Polling

Just 17% of Americans Approve of the Senate Health Care Bill

Ryan Teague Beckwith
10:48 AM ET

Only 17% of Americans in a recent survey said they approve of the Senate health care bill.

The NPR/PBS/NewsHOur/Marist poll found that 55% of Americans disapprove of the Better Care Reconciliation Act, while a quarter said they have not heard enough to have an opinion.

The poll was conducted before a Congressional Budget Office report came out which found that the bill would leave 22 million more uninsured Americans by 2026 and cut the federal deficit by $321 billion.

Those numbers are even worse than the House health care bill, which was backed by 35% of voters and opposed by 49% in a poll conducted earlier this month.

The poll also found broad disapproval of the way Republicans in Congress are handling health care, with 65% saying they disapprove and only 21% saying they approve.

The survey of 1,205 adults throughout the contiguous United States was conducted June 21-25. Results are statistically significant within plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.

