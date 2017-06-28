Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
BizarreThose Yeezy Shoes Justin Bieber Threw at the Crowd Are Living Their Best Lives Now
Justin Bieber in concert
TelevisionThe 10 Game of Thrones Character Match-Ups We Most Want to See in Season 7
MusicRap Monster of Breakout K-Pop Band BTS on Fans, Fame and Viral Popularity
2017 Billboard Music Awards - Press Room
Late Night TelevisionStephen Colbert Has a Hilarious Takedown of Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop as the Perfect Substitute for Health Care
Late Night Television

Steve Carell Reflects on His New Viral Stud Status on Jimmy Fallon

Raisa Bruner
11:11 AM ET

Steve Carell has been a popular comedian for a while; his role as cringeworthy boss Michael Scott in The Office is cemented in television history. But lately the former 40 Year Old Virgin is reaching a whole new fanbase, thanks to his newly grey head of hair and official status as a silver fox.

During an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show on Tuesday evening, Carell and host Fallon riffed on this exciting development for Carell, reading out a number of recent headlines in magazines that had called attention to his changed appearance with glowingly thirsty reviews. One magazine even went so far as to tell fellow actor and new father George Clooney to "move aside," given Carell's ascension up the silver fox ladder.

"Did you get invited to silver fox, like, meetings?" Fallon joked. "Do you go to a club and, like, Anderson Cooper is there, Andy Cohen?"

"There's a bracelet you can get. Mine says 'Steve,'" Carell deadpanned. "And on the other side of the bracelet it says 'hunk of man meat.'" Carell added that there's one particular woman who's become especially smitten with his aging process: "You know, my wife finally says she's in love with me," he said.

Watch above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME