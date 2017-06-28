Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
BizarreThose Yeezy Shoes Justin Bieber Threw at the Crowd Are Living Their Best Lives Now
Justin Bieber in concert
TelevisionThe 10 Game of Thrones Character Match-Ups We Most Want to See in Season 7
Late Night TelevisionSteve Carell Reflects on His New Viral Stud Status on Jimmy Fallon
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 4
MusicRap Monster of Breakout K-Pop Band BTS on Fans, Fame and Viral Popularity
2017 Billboard Music Awards - Press Room
On The Chopping Block: A Roast of Anthony Bourdain
TV personality Guy Fieri attends On The Chopping Block: A Roast of Anthony Bourdain at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers on October 11, 2012 in New York City. Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Food

Guy Fieri Takes on His Feud With Anthony Bourdain - and Frozen Pizza

Elizabeth Sherman / Food and Wine
10:43 AM ET

Guy Fieri is a famous American chef. Whether you want to admit it or not, that’s the truth. His bleached, spiky hair is iconic. His adventures eating his way through America via greasy diner countertops are infamous. And his mysterious Donkey Sauce – a staple at his Times Square restaurant, Guy’s American Kitchen & Bar (the infamous slogan of which is, 'Welcome to Flavor Town'), has enthralled food fanatics for years: What’s in it? Why do people love it so much?

In a new interview with Thrillist, Fieri reveals the secret behind the sauce – as well as few other surprising tidbits about his personality. Though he had previously revealed the origin story behind the sauce, he’s decided to be especially open with the American public this time, admitting what some people may have suspected all along.

“It's aioli,” he said. “I called it Donkey Sauce because you have to make fun of it. It's a quintessential ingredient in so many aspects of food, yet probably not the most beneficial except for flavor, probably the least beneficial, but it does have its place.”

So there you have it, Donkey Sauce and a schmear of some self-awareness.

The interview, in which Fieri comes off as a thoughtful, clever, risk taker – he convinced his parents to let him move to France for school when he was 16, for one thing – is worth a read. Highlights include the fact that he keeps his own “big organic garden,” at home, he watches his own shows and takes notes on his performance, and one incredibly poignant anecdote about sharing a plate of pancakes, waffles, and fried chicken with a child he met through the Make-A-Wish foundation.

He even touches on his infamous feud with Anthony Bourdain, saying only “You gotta know me to be able to tell me what you think I should be doing.”

And for a guy who spends his time eating food that can’t be considered healthy by any stretch of the imagination, he doesn’t mess with one much-loved comfort food: “If you're gonna eat it, eat something really good. Don't waste your time on a frozen pizza,” he advises.

At the moment, Fieri is preparing to film another a show. He and his family will “drive across country from here in Northern California to Miami in an RV.” He’ll be taking the trip with, “a 21-year-old, an 11-year-old, my wife, and myself and a crew of 15 people filming us, tailing behind as we go on every adventure, in, upside down, and around, as you can do.”

Fieri knows the world is laughing at him most of the time, but he doesn’t seem to care. After all, he’s still working consistently. If His past success is any indication, he’ll be driving that RV straight to the bank.

This article originally appeared in Foodandwine.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME