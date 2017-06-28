Newsfeed
Chihuahua sitting on the sofa
Kohei Hara—Getty Images
animals

Dog Maternity Shoots Are the New Normal and This Is Proof

Melissa Locker
3:15 PM ET

Beyoncé disrupted the internet back in February when she announced that she was expecting twins with her husband Jay Z, and accompanying the announcement with a flower-filled maternity photo spread.

As per the way of the Beyhive and the rest of the world, too, Beyoncé’s maternity photo shoot started a trend with mothers-to-be across the land donning flower crowns and crop tops to show off their bumps. The trend was so strong, that it quickly spread from humans to canines. Yep, dog maternity shoots are definitely a thing now, and we couldn’t be more excited.

For a heartwarming example of this growing trend, check out the photo shoot posted by Twitter user @elsa_means showcasing her best friend’s unique maternity style. The pup in question is named Fusee, and she’s a pug mix who looks good in a crown:

The internet responded appropriately:

To add to the fun, Fusee gave birth on June 28, as Elsa announced via Twitter. She is now the proud mom to eight puppies, a.k.a. six more babies than Beyoncé.

