U.S.
Search
Sign In
MusicRap Monster of Breakout K-Pop Band BTS on Fans, Fame and Viral Popularity
2017 Billboard Music Awards - Press Room
Late Night TelevisionStephen Colbert Has a Hilarious Takedown of Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop as the Perfect Substitute for Health Care
PollingJust 17% of Americans Approve of the Senate Health Care Bill
Trump meets Senate Republicans at the White House in Washington
FoodGuy Fieri Takes on His Feud With Anthony Bourdain - and Frozen Pizza
On The Chopping Block: A Roast of Anthony Bourdain
Ten Commandments Arkansas
Personnel from the Secretary of State's office inspect the damage to the new Ten Commandments monument outside the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark., on June 28, 201. Jill Zeman Bleed—AP
Arkansas

Arkansas’ New Ten Commandments Monument Was Destroyed in Less Than 24 Hours

Lisa Marie Segarra
10:44 AM ET

The Ten Commandments monument installed on grounds for the Arkansas State Capitol was destroyed in less than 24 hours.

The granite monument, which was privately funded, was installed Tuesday morning, according to the Associated Press. Officials said someone drove a vehicle into the monument early Wednesday, causing it to fall to the ground and break into multiple pieces.

A spokesman for Secretary of State Chris Powell said Capitol Police took a suspect into custody Wednesday morning. The suspect is identified as Michael Tate Reed in the arrest report, according to AP.

A 2015 law allowed the monument to be displayed on Capitol grounds and a state panel gave final approval on the design and location last month. That law, the Ten Commandments Monument Display Act, cited the Supreme Court's decision to allow a similar Ten Commandments monument to remain at the Texas State Capitol, NPR reported.

However, the ACLU was planning a lawsuit to remove the display.

"At a time when we do not need any more religious conflict and divisiveness in the world and in this country, it violates the First Amendment promise of religious liberty to all," ACLU of Arkansas Executive Director Rita Sklar told NPR. "By placing a monument to a particular set of religious beliefs, it appears that the state enforces one particular set of beliefs over others and over no religion."

It is unclear whether the ACLU of Arkansas plans to pursue the lawsuit.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME