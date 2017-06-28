U.S.
Search
Sign In
WorldWere These Holocaust Survivors Forced Into a Ghetto? The Answer Will Determine Their Financial Future
Iasi - Arrested Jews being escorted to police headquarters with their hands in the air
washingtonTwo Killed by Amtrak Train Approaching Station in D.C.
Trump's Budget Proposal Could Cut Amtrak Service Across Florida
the morning briefThe Morning Brief: Health Care Bill, Ransomware and Paddington Bear
The Hampton Court Palace Flower Show 200
Television'You Cannot Be Serious.' Stephen Colbert Grills John McEnroe Over Serena Williams Diss
remembrance

Paddington Bear Creator Michael Bond Dead at 91

Associated Press
9:04 AM ET

(LONDON) — Publisher HarperCollins says Michael Bond, creator of globe-trotting teddy Paddington bear, has died aged 91.

The publisher says Bond died Tuesday at his home after a short illness.

Ann-Janine Murtagh, executive publisher of HarperCollins Children's Books, said the duffel-coated, Wellington boot-wearing bear "touched my own heart as a child and will live on in the hearts of future generations."

The marmalade-loving bear who traveled from "Darkest Peru" to London's Paddington station first appeared in "A Bear Called Paddington" in 1958. He went on to star in some 20 books and a feature film.

The books have sold some 35 million copies worldwide.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME