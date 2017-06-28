U.S.
washington

Two Killed by Amtrak Train Approaching Station in D.C.

Associated Press
9:26 AM ET

(WASHINGTON) — Two people were killed when they were hit by an Amtrak train that was approaching a station in Washington.

In a news release, Amtrak says a train traveling from Boston and New York was approaching Washington's Union Station around 11:18 p.m. Tuesday when the two people on the tracks were struck. Railroad company CSX confirmed Wednesday that the two people who died were CSX employees.

Amtrak says none of the train's passengers or crew were injured.

In a statement Wednesday morning, Amtrak says service will be temporarily suspended between Washington and Philadelphia while authorities investigate the incident. Amtrak later said on Twitter that service is expected to be restored by mid-morning.

CSX said the names of the employees are being withheld for their families' privacy. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

