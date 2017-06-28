Big Bang Theory Actor’s House Burns Down in California Wildfire

Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki 's home was burned down during a massive bush fire that is still ravaging the California coast.

Galecki was not on the property at the time of the Monday inferno, which destroyed his ranch as well as other buildings in San Luis Obispo, located roughly halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco on California's Central Coast.

Galecki, who plays Dr. Leonard Hofstadter in the hit CBS sitcom, said his "heart goes out to all in the area who are also experiencing loss from this vicious fire."

“It’s never the structures that create a community — it’s the people," he said in a statement released to TMZ , . "And if the people of Santa Margarita have taught me anything it’s that, once the smoke has cleared, literally and figuratively, it’s a time to reach out and rebuild. We’ve done it before, and will need to do it together again, and it will make our community even closer and stronger. Endless thanks to CalFire and the Sheriff’s Office. I know you guys are fighting the good fight to keep us safe. So very relieved no one has been hurt.”

The fast-moving fire began at around 3.30 p.m. local time on Monday and is currently only 60 percent contained, according to California's fire service. Nearly 1,600 acres have already been torched in the incident, and fire officials restricting access to places affected by the blaze.

Galecki did not immediately respond to a request from TIME .