Michael Moore Just Donated $10,000 to the Theater Behind a Controversial 'Julius Caesar' Production

Michael Moore attends at Madison Square Garden in New York on May 17, 2017.

Michael Moore attends at Madison Square Garden in New York on May 17, 2017. Daniel Zuchnik—WireImage/Getty Images

Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore has pledged to make a substantial donation to the Public Theatre after a controversial Shakespeare production in New York's Central Park led some major backers to pull their support.

"I'm donating my total advance pay from my B'way show to Shakespeare in the Park after conservative media bullied Corp sponsors 2 pull out," Moore tweeted Wednesday.

Moore, the director of Fahrenheit 9/11 , Sicko and Academy Award-winning documentary Bowling for Columbine , later tweeted a picture of the check, worth $10,000. He said the donation was "in support of their right to free speech."

I'm donating my total advance pay from my B'way show to Shakespeare in the Park after conservative media bullied Corp sponsors 2 pull out - Michael Moore (@MMFlint) June 27, 2017

So here's my donation & sponsorship to The Public's Shakespeare in the Park in support of their right to free speech pic.twitter.com/obmzrpJAtD - Michael Moore (@MMFlint) June 27, 2017

In a third message, Moore then called on others to support The Public Theater with donations of their own.

Please join me in supporting Shakespeare in the Park. Stand for free speech. Donate here: https://t.co/T2WYaxkcVu https://t.co/uoCPMosdlr - Michael Moore (@MMFlint) June 27, 2017

Conservative activists successfully campaigned for corporate sponsors including Delta Airlines and Bank of America to withdraw financial support for the theatrical company, which oversees "Shakespeare in the Park" productions.

This year's rendition of Julius Caesar drew criticism over its portrayal of the titular Roman dictator, which bore striking similarities to President Donald Trump. Critics have claimed that the production normalizes political violence — a charge that The Public Theater has strongly denied.