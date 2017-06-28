Politics
Search
Sign In
ChinaU.S. Says Nobel Laureate Liu Xiaobo Should Be Allowed Treatment Outside of China
Workers prepare the Nobel Peace Prize laureate exhibition 'I Have No Enemies' for Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo at the Nobel Peace Center in Oslo
TelevisionThe Bachelorette Recap: Rachel Ditches Four Guys During One Scandinavian Vacation
ColombiaColombia Takes a Big Step Toward Peace as Rebels Lay Down Their Guns
COLOMBIA-FARC-DEMOBILIZATION
VenezuelaVenezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Says a Helicopter Has Fired on the Supreme Court
Nicolas Maduro
Republican National Convention
Paul Manafort, advisor to Donald Trump, is seen on the floor of the Quicken Loans Arena at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. Tom Williams—CQ-Roll Call,Inc.
White House

Former Trump Campaign Chair Paul Manafort Registers as a Foreign Agent

Chad Day and Jeff Horwitz / AP
Jun 27, 2017

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, has registered with the Justice Department as a foreign agent for political consulting work he did for a Ukrainian political party, acknowledging he coached party members on how to interact with U.S. government officials.

Manafort says in the filing posted online by The Washington Post that his firm received more than $17 million from the Party of Regions, the former pro-Russian ruling party in Ukraine, for consulting work from 2012 through 2014.

Manafort is the second member of the Trump campaign to register as a foreign agent. In March, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn registered with the Justice Department for work his consulting firm performed for a Turkish businessman, which he said could have aided the Turkish government.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME