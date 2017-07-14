LightBox
Search
Sign In
FloridaFlorida Sinkhole Swallows 2 Houses and It's Still Growing
land-lakes-florida-sinkhole-home
celebritiesThe Internet Is Swooning Over Photos of Young Harrison Ford
Harrison Ford poses for the Paramount Pictures movie "Witness" circa 1985.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TelevisionGame of Thrones Is Even Changing How Scholars Study the Real Middle Ages
Game of Thrones
A man searches for objects of value while his friend kills time shuffling around. June, 2014.
A man searches for objects of value while his friend kills time shuffling around. June, 2014.Waldy Martens—Redux
A man searches for objects of value while his friend kills time shuffling around. June, 2014.
A man without his pants on gets high with a woman. July, 2016.
A man looks over his shoulder while being serviced in the dumpster. July, 2014.
A man thrashes about with his head wrapped in a t-shirt after injecting heroin. May, 2015.
A man meticulously scours through the dumpster. July, 2014.
A man injects himself while a woman looks on. July, 2014.
A woman and young man wait for the effects of the drugs to kick in after injecting. July, 2014.
A man searches through discarded items as his dog watches. June, 2014.
A woman searches in a sewer grate. August, 2015.
A man and an acquaintance obsessively scour through his belongings for hours after dumping them out of his bags. May, 2016.
A man comforts a girl. July, 2015.
A man searches for objects of value while his friend kills time shuffling around. June, 2014.
Waldy Martens—Redux
1 of 11
Photos

A Window Into a Back Alley Reveals a World of Sex, Drugs and Destitution

Josh Raab
10:24 AM ET

Waldy Martens never intended to begin the documentary project from which the photos above are taken. As a commercial and editorial photographer, Martens was simply using his camera to deal with a problem that confronted him daily after he first moved in 2011 to an apartment and studio in downtown Vancouver. Voices from the alleyway could be heard at all times of night and throughout the day, and he quickly realized he was living next to a popular hangout for drug users, prostitutes and dumpster divers. He grew frustrated with the trail of needles, garbage and feces they often left behind. He started opening the window to his second-story studio and taking pictures, using the sound of the shutter to shoo away the people below.

Over time, however, Martens started to become interested in not only the immediate effect of that sound, but also the images he was creating. By now, he estimates he has photographed a couple hundred different people in the 30-square-foot radius around the dumpster outside his building.

"It's almost as if it's a time lapse. It's mind-boggling how much happens there," he says. "It's almost as if it's a bus stop, but people are doing everything but waiting for the bus."

The flow of people remains constant, continuing throughout the days and weeks. (“As we speak, I'm watching a girl with her life spilled out on the concrete, wearing angel wings, dancing around with cuts on her arms,” he says.) The unsuspecting subjects make little attempt to hide what they are doing, sometimes continuing on even after seeing Martens and his camera watching.

A woman wearing a black angel wings reorganizes her belongings to fit them in a baby stroller. June, 2017.A woman wearing a black angel wings reorganizes her belongings to fit them in a baby stroller. June, 2017.  Waldy Martens—Redux 

The most common activities he observes are digging through the large green dumpsters and using drugs — as a result of which, Martens has had to call several ambulances for unresponsive users or the police when he hears a girl "getting roughed up." (He chose not to photograph any of those instances.) And, as a witness to those moments, Martens has found that his ideas about drug use have changed; he has come to see the addiction rather than the indulgence. "There's a lot of misery that goes on around here, that's for sure. I don't see it as any fun. It's just something you gotta do to get through the day and it's not a fun way of doing it," he says. On the other hand, he notes, Vancouver has a number of well-funded programs to take care of those in need and there is a supervised injection site for heroin users only a few blocks away.

In 2003, Insite, North America’s first legal supervised injection site opened in downtown Vancouver to accommodate the "high number of long-term injection drug users" in the area. A federal exemption allows the site to operate legally. With assistance so readily available, Waldy says, “there are days where it makes me angry that people are living that way."

However, not everything Martens sees is bad. Among the rough moments are uplifting ones.

“You do see a lot of poignant, tender moments between people," he says. "Obviously people don't have a lot, but it's interesting to see them sharing, giving a hug or whatever they've got."

And, given that so much happening out in the open, he wonders whether those same scenes are being repeated on other blocks not only in Vancouver, but also across the world: "I'm not traveling shooting a subject," he says. "I'm just pointing a camera down at one dumpster and that's what I see."

Waldy Martens is a commercial and editorial photographer based in Vancouver. Follow him on Instagram.

Josh Raab is a multimedia editor at TIME. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME