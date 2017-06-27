U.S.
Search
Sign In
TelevisionSee How Sansa Stark Has Changed Over Six Seasons of Game of Thrones
moviesHere's a Photo of Justin Trudeau Having a Blast With the Cast of X-Men: Dark Phoenix
Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau meets with Italian
Video GamesMetroid: Samus Returns Is Exactly the Metroid the 3DS Needs
viralOptical Illusion Watermelon Slice Dresses Are Seriously All the Rage on Instagram
Watermelon
Judge in Laquan McDonald shooting case grills city over protective order
Former police officer Jason Van Dyke stands in front of Judge Vincent Gaughan at the Leighton Criminal Courts Building Thursday Dec. 8, 2016 in Chicago for a hearing on the shooting death of Laquan McDonald.  Nancy Stone/—Chicago Tribune/Getty Images
Courts

3 Officers Indicted in Alleged Cover-Up of Laquan McDonald's Fatal Shooting

Associated Press
3:29 PM ET

(CHICAGO) — Three Chicago police officers have been indicted on felony charges alleging they conspired to cover up the fatal shooting of black teen Laquan McDonald by a white officer.

A Cook County special grand jury approved the three-count indictment Monday and the charges were filed Tuesday. Special prosecutor Patricia Brown-Holmes announced the indictments Tuesday, saying the three officers "did more than merely obey an unofficial code of silence." She says "they lied" to prevent investigators "from learning the truth."

The three officers, Thomas Gaffney, David March and Joseph Walsh, were each charged with conspiracy, official misconduct and obstruction of justice.

Video released in 2015 showed white officer Jason Van Dyke shooting McDonald 16 times. Van Dyke has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Chicago police didn't immediately respond to the charges.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME