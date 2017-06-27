This Viral Couple Just Got Married In a Taco Bell and Their Wedding Photos Look Delicious

Wedding bells rang this weekend from Taco Bell 's Las Vegas cantina location when a New York City couple became the first people to tie the knot at the fast food restaurant.

Dan Ryckert and Bianca Monda celebrated their nuptials at Taco Bell after winning the Tex-Mex chain's "Love and Tacos" contest for the ultimate Taco Bell wedding package , including airfare to Vegas, lodging, a catered dinner at the Taco Bell Cantina in Las Vegas, professional wedding photography and videography, and Taco Bell-themed wedding goodies. Dan and Bianca won the contest ( beating out a woman who resourcefully crafted a wedding gown completely made out of burrito wrappers ) by submitting a 30-second video about how Taco Bell fit into their love story.

The happy couple Snapchatted their experience for Taco Bell and even had a sauce packet bouquet, along with a feast made up of quesadillas, tacos, and burritos, as well as a Cinnabon cake. While the tacos might be gone now, the memories will last forever. See all the delicious photos from Dan and Bianca's wedding below.

A post shared by Dan Ryckert (@danryckert) on Jun 27, 2017 at 5:44am PDT

Over the weekend, I married my best friend while surrounded by people that I love. I've never been happier. pic.twitter.com/62INwzIHM9 - Dan Ryckert (@DanRyckert) June 27, 2017