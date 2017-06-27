Here's a Photo of Justin Trudeau Having a Blast With the Cast of X-Men: Dark Phoenix

The X-Men have apparently recruited a new member — and he’s Canadian.

Production is getting underway on the upcoming X-Men: Dark Phoenix movie, with longtime producer Simon Kinberg taking over as director. The film is set to shoot in Montreal, but before the cameras start rolling, the cast and crew met up with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Returning star James McAvoy shared a photo of the meeting on Instagram , writing, “Just met ‘the dude.’ Thank you Canada for such a progressive, impressive, and somewhat suggestive real life superhero.”

In addition to the prime minister and McAvoy, the photo includes returning cast and crew members like Kinberg, Kodi Smit-McPhee (Nightcrawler), Sophie Turner (Jean Grey), Alexandra Shipp (Storm), and Tye Sheridan (Cyclops).

Just met "the dude".thank you Canada for such a progressive,impressive and somewhat suggestive real life superhero. #justintrudeau #xmen #somanyopenmouths #priministerinatshirt A post shared by James Mcavoy (@jamesmcavoyrealdeal) on Jun 24, 2017 at 5:20pm PDT

Dark Phoenix will focus on the iconic Jean Grey story line from the comics, and Jennifer Lawrence (Mystique), Michael Fassbender (Magneto), and Nicholas Hoult (Beast) are also set to reprise their roles . Jessica Chastain is also in talks to join the series as the villainous alien Lilandra.

Dark Phoenix is scheduled to hit theaters on Nov. 2, 2018.