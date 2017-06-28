U.S.
the morning brief

The Morning Brief: Health Care Bill, Ransomware and Paddington Bear

Melissa Chan
8:46 AM ET

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

GOP health care bill is in limbo

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has delayed a vote on the GOP-proposed health care bill until after the July 4 congressional recess. The measure, which is meant to replace the Affordable Care Act, lacked the support it needed to advance.

New cyberattack strikes the world

Another widespread ransomware attack wreaked havoc on businesses across the globe yesterday, including those in the U.S., Australia, Italy, Germany, Poland, Ukraine and Russia. It’s the sequel to a similar cyberattack that hit thousands of computers in May.

Paddington Bear creator dies at 91

Michael Bond, who created the beloved character Paddington Bear, has died at 91 after a brief illness, according to the Associated Press. The lovable boots-wearing bear with the red hat captivated children’s hearts in books before he came to life on the big screen.

Also:

Two new cases of human plague have been confirmed in New Mexico.

Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki's home burned down in a California wildfire.

More than 2 billion people now use Facebook each month, the social media giant said.

America’s pets are getting much fatter, new research has found.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com.

