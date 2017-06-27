Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to the media platform Tuesday to announce more than 2 billion people now use Facebook each month.
"We're making progress connecting the world, and now let's bring the world closer together," he said in a post.
The site is commemorating its community with a series of new features, including personalized videos for users. It revealed in a post that an average of more than 800 million people click "like" on Facebook content every day.
On October 4, 2012, Zuckerberg announced that 1 billion people were on Facebook actively each month. Then, on Aug. 27, 2015, he said 1 billion people had visited the site in just one day.