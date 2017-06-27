More Than 2 Billion People Now Use Facebook Each Month

In a Thursday, Sept. 18, 2014 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks to students during an special assembly at Sequoia High School in Redwood City, Calif. Alex Washburn—AP

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to the media platform Tuesday to announce more than 2 billion people now use Facebook each month.

"We're making progress connecting the world, and now let's bring the world closer together," he said in a post .

The site is commemorating its community with a series of new features, including personalized videos for users. It revealed in a post that an average of more than 800 million people click "like" on Facebook content every day.

On October 4, 2012, Zuckerberg announced that 1 billion people were on Facebook actively each month. Then, on Aug. 27, 2015, he said 1 billion people had visited the site in just one day .

