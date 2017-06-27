Tech
In a Thursday, Sept. 18, 2014 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks to students during an special assembly at Sequoia High School in Redwood City, Calif. The Facebook founder and CEO announced on his page that he has vowed to read a book every other week in 2015, with an emphasis on learning about different beliefs and cultures. Zuckerberg created a "Year in Book" page and urged his friends to join him in the project.
facebook

More Than 2 Billion People Now Use Facebook Each Month

Catherine Trautwein
2:32 PM ET

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to the media platform Tuesday to announce more than 2 billion people now use Facebook each month.

"We're making progress connecting the world, and now let's bring the world closer together," he said in a post.

The site is commemorating its community with a series of new features, including personalized videos for users. It revealed in a post that an average of more than 800 million people click "like" on Facebook content every day.

On October 4, 2012, Zuckerberg announced that 1 billion people were on Facebook actively each month. Then, on Aug. 27, 2015, he said 1 billion people had visited the site in just one day.

As of this morning, the Facebook community is now officially 2 billion people!We're making progress connecting the...

Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday, June 27, 2017
