U.S.
Search
Sign In
Health CareAFT President: The Senate Health Care Bill Would 'Rip Away' Supports In Schools
Medicaid Cuts Rally
MusicHere's Katy Perry Frolicking in a Psychedelic Garden for the 'Feels' Video
Glastonbury Festival 2017 - Day 3
SecurityMassive Cyberattack Spreads Disruption Across Europe
Cropped Hand Of Computer Hacker Typing On Keyboard
Late Night TelevisionThe Hilarious Reason Keanu Reeves Once Almost Changed His Name to Chuck Spadina
Actor Keanu Reeves during an interview with Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon on June 23, 2017
Military Post Lockdown
Authorities block an entrance to Redstone Arsenal, on June 27, 2017, in Huntsville, Ala.  Eric Schultz—AP
alabama

Alabama Military Post on Lockdown After Reports of Possible Active Shooter

Associated Press
1:24 PM ET

(HUNTSVILLE, Ala.) — Authorities locked down an Alabama military post on Tuesday amid reports of possible active shooter, and workers were advised to "run hide fight."

Redstone Arsenal spokesman Christopher Colster told WAFF-TV that the base near Huntsville received reports of a person possibly armed with a weapon at a building.

Colster said there were no confirmed casualties and that officials hoped workers could return to normal activities within a couple of hours. Police cars with flashing lights blocked entrances to Redstone and no traffic was moving on or off of the installation, which also has facilities used by federal law enforcement agencies.

Images on social media showed an ambulance and what appeared to be civilians standing outside the Sparkman Center, which includes multiple buildings with offices, an auditorium, cafeteria and an interior courtyard.

A safety drill was planned for Wednesday, but Colster said the report of a shooter was not part of any exercise. In a tweet announcing the possible shooter, the post said: "Possible active shooter on the Arsenal. Installation is locked down. Run hide fight."

Huntsville hospital officials said they had not heard of any incoming patients, local TV stations reported.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's office couldn't provide any details.

"My office is aware of the developing situation at Redstone Arsenal, and we are monitoring it closely. I am praying for a swift resolution to this matter," she said in a statement.

More than 30,000 government employees, civilians and contractors work daily at Redstone. It is home to Army missile defense programs and other military offices.

NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center, which oversees rocket propulsion operations, also is located at Redstone.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME