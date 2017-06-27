Newsfeed
The Internet Is Already Having a Meme Field Day With Justin Trudeau's Latest Magazine Cover

Cady Lang
2:19 PM ET

Canadian Prime Minister and universally acknowledged heartthrob Justin Trudeau is the cover star of Delta's Sky Magazine for July.

Trudeau's turn as a cover boy comes is in honor of Canada's 150th anniversary, but people on the Internet seemed to be less captivated with the history of the North than they were with Trudeau's cover shoot, which features the self-described feminist straddling a backwards chair in front of a Canadian flag backdrop.

While some people compared Trudeau's casual stance to what a "cool" substitute teacher might do, others drew parallels to Michelle Pfeiffer's iconic appearance in Dangerous Minds and Coolio's "Gangsta's Paradise" music video. And, as might be anticipated, they all took to the web to share their thoughts and opinions on Trudeau's memorable cover.

See the best responses to Trudeau's Sky Mag cover below.

Here's Trudeau's cover.

Trudeau's stance was noted immediately.

Some noticed the interesting graphic design decisions being made.

Of course, a Saved By the Bell comparison was necessary.

As was the parallel to a "cool" substitute teacher.

However, the best comparison might have been to Michelle Pfeiffer as in Coolio's "Gangsta's Paradise" music video.

Here's to hitting the skies with Prime Minister Trudeau.

