The Internet Is Already Having a Meme Field Day With Justin Trudeau's Latest Magazine Cover

Canadian Prime Minister and universally acknowledged heartthrob Justin Trudeau is the cover star of Delta's Sky Magazine for July.

Trudeau's turn as a cover boy comes is in honor of Canada's 150th anniversary, but people on the Internet seemed to be less captivated with the history of the North than they were with Trudeau's cover shoot, which features the self-described feminist straddling a backwards chair in front of a Canadian flag backdrop.

While some people compared Trudeau's casual stance to what a "cool" substitute teacher might do, others drew parallels to Michelle Pfeiffer's iconic appearance in Dangerous Minds and Coolio's "Gangsta's Paradise" music video. And, as might be anticipated, they all took to the web to share their thoughts and opinions on Trudeau's memorable cover.

See the best responses to Trudeau's Sky Mag cover below.

Here's Trudeau's cover.

Justin Trudeau graces the cover of July's Delta Sky Magazine pic.twitter.com/7dS54bZnz1 - Ethan Klapper (@ethanklapper) June 27, 2017

Trudeau's stance was noted immediately.

Backwards chair sitting = means business - Elliott Vanskike (@twonnet) June 27, 2017

Some noticed the interesting graphic design decisions being made.

Of course, a Saved By the Bell comparison was necessary.

As was the parallel to a "cool" substitute teacher.

Class, throw away your textbooks, I'm the cool sub... https://t.co/0xjl9ccTBB - Slade Sohmer (@Slade) June 27, 2017

'Don't call me Mr Trudeau, call me Justin. Or J-Dog.' - Oliver Willis (@owillis) June 27, 2017

JT look like he’s about to start rapping Shakespeare to relate to inner-city youth https://t.co/l6RJvJidnb - ishmael n. daro (@iD4RO) June 27, 2017

However, the best comparison might have been to Michelle Pfeiffer as in Coolio's "Gangsta's Paradise" music video.

If all of Justin Trudeau's magazine covers could be inspired by Michelle Pfeiffer moving forward, that would be great. pic.twitter.com/Si95ILTmJC - Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) June 27, 2017

Here's to hitting the skies with Prime Minister Trudeau.