Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds , is that you? In the new music video for the Calvin Harris collaboration "Feels," Witness singer and pop culture lightning rod Katy Perry ditches her platinum pixie cut and recent penchant for futuristic garb in favor of a long yellow wig and retro summer dress as she lounges casually in a tropical, color-changing field of flowers that hints of psychedelia. Fellow featured artist Pharrell Williams sings from a rowboat in a color-changing pond, presumably where the so-called "feels" are caught, while Big Sean raps while perched between well-behaved parrots. Even Calvin Harris himself pops up in a Hawaiian shirt and mustache to strum some guitar as the technicolor wonderland flashes into new hues.

The campy new video directed by Emil Nava is just the latest in Harris's arsenal of summery new works off the forthcoming Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 , which is due out June 30 and also features advance singles "Slide" with Migos and Frank Ocean and "Rollin" with Future and Khalid. They've all tapped a groovier vibe than the DJ and producer's previous releases. (Consider: "Feels" is a far cry from last summer's "This Is What You Came For," a smash hit with Rihanna that Harris's ex Taylor Swift revealed she had helped write . Nava directed that popular, trippy music video , too.)

Watch above.