Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
facebookMore Than 2 Billion People Now Use Facebook Each Month
In a Thursday, Sept. 18, 2014 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks to students during an special assembly at Sequoia High School in Redwood City, Calif. The Facebook founder and CEO announced on his page that he has vowed to read a book every other week in 2015, with an emphasis on learning about different beliefs and cultures. Zuckerberg created a "Year in Book" page and urged his friends to join him in the project.
viralThe Internet Is Already Having a Meme Field Day With Justin Trudeau's Latest Magazine Cover
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Visits The Electronic Arts Canada Capture Lab
CongressSenate Delays Health Care Vote Due to Lack of Support
Mitch McConnell, John Cornyn, John Barrasso
Health CareAFT President: The Senate Health Care Bill Would 'Rip Away' Supports In Schools
Medicaid Cuts Rally
Music

Here's Katy Perry Frolicking in a Psychedelic Garden for the 'Feels' Video

Raisa Bruner
1:23 PM ET

Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds, is that you? In the new music video for the Calvin Harris collaboration "Feels," Witness singer and pop culture lightning rod Katy Perry ditches her platinum pixie cut and recent penchant for futuristic garb in favor of a long yellow wig and retro summer dress as she lounges casually in a tropical, color-changing field of flowers that hints of psychedelia. Fellow featured artist Pharrell Williams sings from a rowboat in a color-changing pond, presumably where the so-called "feels" are caught, while Big Sean raps while perched between well-behaved parrots. Even Calvin Harris himself pops up in a Hawaiian shirt and mustache to strum some guitar as the technicolor wonderland flashes into new hues.

The campy new video directed by Emil Nava is just the latest in Harris's arsenal of summery new works off the forthcoming Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, which is due out June 30 and also features advance singles "Slide" with Migos and Frank Ocean and "Rollin" with Future and Khalid. They've all tapped a groovier vibe than the DJ and producer's previous releases. (Consider: "Feels" is a far cry from last summer's "This Is What You Came For," a smash hit with Rihanna that Harris's ex Taylor Swift revealed she had helped write. Nava directed that popular, trippy music video, too.)

Watch above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME