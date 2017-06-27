Seth Meyers cracked up over the thought of Barack Obama successfully trolling President Trump during his “Closer Look” segment on Late Night . “Obama trolled you. You’re so easy,” he laughed on Monday night.

As Meyers explained, Obama released a statement on the GOP-backed health care plan via Facebook last week. “Simply put, if there’s a chance you might get sick, get old, or start a family – this bill will do you harm,” it read in part. “And small tweaks over the course of the next couple weeks, under the guise of making these bills easier to stomach, cannot change the fundamental meanness at the core of this legislation.”

CNN had reported earlier that Trump referred to the bill as “mean,” though the White House never confirmed the remark. Yet, when Trump was interviewed by Fox News and Obama’s statement was brought up, POTUS said, “Well, he actually used my term, ‘mean.’ That was my term.”

“You dummy! You’re not supposed to admit to that,” Meyers said. “If Obama came out tomorrow and said, ‘You know, we should kill poor people and used their blood to lubricate our golf carts,’ you’d be screaming, ‘My idea! I thought of that first! He totally stole that from me! That was my idea,'” he added.

This article originally appeared on EW.com