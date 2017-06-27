Watch Taylor Swift Reminisce About the Time Russell Westbrook Inspired 'Shake It Off'

Russell Westbrook can now sing “You Belong With Me” to his NBA MVP trophy , and Taylor Swift even made a rare appearance on social media to congratulate him.

“Remember I was the one who taught you to play basketball. I was the one who taught you to dribble, to shoot hoops,” the singer, 27, joked in a pre-recorded video that was shared on Monday by Westbrook’s team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, following the announcement at the inaugural NBA Awards.

“I remember the first time you beat me at basketball. I was very upset, and you said… ‘You just have to shake it off,’ ” Swift continued.

Concluding, “So essentially we have each other to thank for these careers. That’s why I’m a part of your congratulations video, because we just, we go back 20 years. Actually, we’ve never met. That’s a fake story, but I wish it were the truth.”

And the adoration appears to be mutual as Westbrook, 28, has previously shared he’s a fan of Swift’s music.

In June 2013, he made a Vine video of him singing along to Swift’s single “22,” and in May 2015 he proved he’s a major Swiftie by karaoking to her hit “Bad Blood.”

BAD BLOOD!!!! @taylorswift .. Banger!!!!! A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on May 22, 2015 at 3:06pm PDT

Furthermore, the basketball star was head bobbing away at her Los Angeles concert in August 2015.

T SWIFT ...WAS ROCKINNNN LAST NIGHT!! .... @taylorswift A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on Aug 26, 2015 at 8:19am PDT

On Monday, Westbrook beat at fellow MVP nominees Kawhi Leonard and James Harden.

Meanwhile, Swift has kept a low-profile away from the spotlight as of late. In addition, the “Shake It Off” singer has been purposely keeping her new relationship with actor Joe Alwyn under wraps .

The Grammy winner and the actor are longtime friends, and Swift was first spotted publicly with Alwyn last fall after attending a Kings of Leon concert with a group of her pals.

This article originally appeared on People.com