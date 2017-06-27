Ideas
Five Best Ideas

Social Media Can Spot Civil Disturbances Faster than the Police

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Social media can spot civil disturbances much faster than the police.

By Cardiff University

2. If you have trouble getting rid of your old stuff, taking a photo may help you let it go.

By Penn State University

3. Imagine a fresh herb and vegetable farm right in your grocery store.

By Steve O'Hear in TechCrunch

4. Is the era of the American public intellectual over?

By Elizabeth Mitchell in Smithsonian

5. Secular and religious politics can align — even in the U.S. Senate.

By Sen. Chris Coons at the Aspen Ideas Festival

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
