1. Social media can spot civil disturbances much faster than the police.
By Cardiff University
2. If you have trouble getting rid of your old stuff, taking a photo may help you let it go.
By Penn State University
3. Imagine a fresh herb and vegetable farm right in your grocery store.
By Steve O'Hear in TechCrunch
4. Is the era of the American public intellectual over?
By Elizabeth Mitchell in Smithsonian
5. Secular and religious politics can align — even in the U.S. Senate.
By Sen. Chris Coons at the Aspen Ideas Festival
