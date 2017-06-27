The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Social Media Can Spot Civil Disturbances Faster than the Police

TOPSHOT - Police officers stand guard at a baracade following the sniper shooting in Dallas on July 7, 2016. A fourth police officer was killed and two suspected snipers were in custody after a protest late Thursday against police brutality in Dallas, authorities said. One suspect had turned himself in and another who was in a shootout with SWAT officers was also in custody, the Dallas Police Department tweeted. / AFP PHOTO / Laura Buckman (Photo credit should read LAURA BUCKMAN/AFP/Getty Images) LAURA BUCKMAN—AFP/Getty Images

1. Social media can spot civil disturbances much faster than the police.

By Cardiff University

2. If you have trouble getting rid of your old stuff, taking a photo may help you let it go.

By Penn State University

3. Imagine a fresh herb and vegetable farm right in your grocery store.

By Steve O'Hear in TechCrunch

4. Is the era of the American public intellectual over?

By Elizabeth Mitchell in Smithsonian

5. Secular and religious politics can align — even in the U.S. Senate.

By Sen. Chris Coons at the Aspen Ideas Festival

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.