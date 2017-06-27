Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
SyriaPentagon Says It Detected 'Active Preparations' By Syria for Chemical Attack
President Bashar al Assad Interview - Syria
Late Night TelevisionStephen Colbert Is 'Considering' a 2020 Presidential Run and Wants Russia to Pitch in With the Campaign
Stephen Colbert speaks onstage during the 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' panel discussion at the CBS portion of the 2015 Summer TCA Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 10, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.
celebritiesSteve Carell Reacts to the Internet's Intense Crush on His New Hair
Premiere Of Universal Pictures And Illumination Entertainment's "Despicable Me 3" - Arrivals
photographyHow John Dominis Photographed Wild Antelope Without a Telephoto Lens
John Dominis African antelopes, 1969.
Spicer
Late Night Television

Stephen Colbert Leaks Drawings from Sean Spicer's No-Camera Press Briefing

Melissa Locker
10:43 AM ET

Now that some press briefings have been off-limits to live broadcasts, Stephen Colbert was left to imagine the goings on at some of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's briefings.

Spicer banned cameras from last week’s briefing and then banned them again today,” Stephen Colbert joked on Monday night’s episode of The Late Show. “Evidently while I was in Russia, we turned into Russia!”

Last week, in order to cover the conference, CNN sent a sketch artist to draw the proceedings.

“Something tells me that won’t be the last member of the Trump administration we see in a courtroom sketch,” quipped Colbert.

He also said that CNN wasn’t the only group to send an artist to the press conference, and proceeded to leak a few hand-drawn renditions of some of the highlights of Spicer’s meeting with the press, including illustrations from Six Flags’ caricature artist, Edvard Munch, Dilbert cartoonist Scott Adams, and, naturally famed child portrait photographer Anne Geddes.

Watch he full clip below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME