Now that some press briefings have been off-limits to live broadcasts, Stephen Colbert was left to imagine the goings on at some of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's briefings.

“ Spicer banned cameras from last week’s briefing and then banned them again today,” Stephen Colbert joked on Monday night’s episode of The Late Show. “Evidently while I was in Russia, we turned into Russia!”

Last week, in order to cover the conference, CNN sent a sketch artist to draw the proceedings.

“Something tells me that won’t be the last member of the Trump administration we see in a courtroom sketch,” quipped Colbert.

He also said that CNN wasn’t the only group to send an artist to the press conference, and proceeded to leak a few hand-drawn renditions of some of the highlights of Spicer’s meeting with the press, including illustrations from Six Flags’ caricature artist, Edvard Munch, Dilbert cartoonist Scott Adams, and, naturally famed child portrait photographer Anne Geddes.

