Steve Carell Reacts to the Internet's Intense Crush on His New Hair

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 24: Actor Steve Carell attends the premiere of "Despicable Me 3" at The Shrine Auditorium on June 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic) Jason LaVeris—FilmMagic

The internet recently discovered Steve Carell changed his look: he has silver hair now.

It was the 54-year-old actor's London jaunt in a close-fitting sweater, khakis and shades that came to the internet's attention. On Twitter, people quickly took notice of the dapper star and shared all sorts of praise.

Naturally, a few users compared his new look to his role in the 2011 romantic comedy Crazy, Stupid, Love , in which Ryan Gosling gives him a whole new look — and a new lease on life, after he splits from his wife Emily (Julianne Moore).

So when he emerged at the premiere for Despicable Me 3 in Los Angeles on Saturday, ET's Carly Steel took the opportunity to ask him about the newly formed fan club for his new silver hair.

First, he busted out his trademark humor: "I am so sick of people just looking at me for my physical attributes. It's just genetic. There's nothing I can do."

Then he got real: "I'm bursting with pride. That's very nice."

One woman started it all.

Honestly take your Goslings and your Zayns Malik and give me 2017 Steve Carell pic.twitter.com/lUWWF2A8Ue - Chloe Gilke (@GilkeAsCharged) June 21, 2017

It only took off from there.

someone plz tell me when Steve Carell got grey and turned into George Clooney's brother pic.twitter.com/DwN9n0bkwE - Courtney Heier (@courtneyheier) June 23, 2017

Steve Carrell is hot and you can't convince me otherwise pic.twitter.com/0AJ8Ulv5aF - Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) June 22, 2017

Hot Steve Carell is your ex boyfriend who is honestly just doing better without you pic.twitter.com/H4vLRAnji6 - Alex Lasker (@StateOf_ALaska) June 26, 2017

These are the silver years, truly the silver years of Steve Carell.